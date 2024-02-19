Watch CBS News
Man injured in Ann Arbor house explosion

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Fire officials investigating Ann Arbor house explosion
Fire officials investigating Ann Arbor house explosion 01:57

(CBS DETROIT) - Fire officials are investigating a house explosion in Ann Arbor Monday morning. 

The explosion happened at a home on South Seven Street. Officials have closed the street between West Davis and West Madison streets. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

One man was inside the house at the time of the explosion and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said.

Man injured in Ann Arbor house explosion 00:33

Kennedy also said the home is a total loss. Another home was impacted by the explosion, but the extent of the damage to that home is unknown at this time. 

The cause of the explosion hasn't been released, as the investigation is ongoing. 

