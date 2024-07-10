Ann Arbor fire chief warns of fire dangers from lithium-ion batteries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Fire Department recently responded to two fires caused by lithium-ion batteries that broke out 48 hours apart.

The first was at the downtown restaurant Pretzel Bell; the second occurred at a private residence on the 700 block of S. Seventh Street.

"At the Pretzel Bell, that battery was put on top of some electrical switchgear, which we believe overheated the battery, so that was improper storage," said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. "The second one, the battery was being charged, and it went into thermal runaway. When batteries go into thermal runaway, there's such complete destruction, it's really hard for us to tell what the exact cause of it was, but we believe it had something to do with the battery itself and the charger."

Fires from the batteries tend to ignite quickly and can be difficult for crews to control.

A video released by the Fire Safety Research Institute shows that a devastating fire can erupt within seconds.

Lithium-ion batteries are used to charge e-bikes and scooters, cordless power equipment, laptops and cell phones.

Kennedy said one way to avoid a fire is only to buy original manufacturer batteries. He said knockoffs are available online and are not built to the same standards.

Other safety tips to keep in mind:

· Only charge the battery when an adult is present

· Install a smoke detector at the charge location

· Never use a damaged battery or charger

· Never block an exit with a mobility device that's charging

Fires caused by batteries are on the rise nationally and here at home.

"We're definitely seeing more of them," said Kennedy. "This is probably the fifth or sixth that we're seeing this year."