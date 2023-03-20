Watch CBS News
An online diary app is helping MSU students heal after mass shooting

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new online diary app is gaining popularity on the campus of Michigan State University in light of the recent mass shooting. 

An app called MI Diaries was initially created by a professor to collect and document historical data related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now students are using it to help them heel from the traumatic shooting on campus. 

"I think the stories are powerful," said Dr. Betsy Sneller, a linguistics professor at MSU. "I think it's gotten a bigger response than we were expecting."

Although many voice diarists are saying the process is helping them heal, Dr. Sneller still encourages them to seek mental health counseling, if needed. 

"I think that's another theme that emerged that's really beautiful, is people talking about the different ways that they're starting to heal and that they're coming together through this pain," she said. 

Dr. Sneller says she hopes the project continues to receive funding so it can perhaps grow into a greater tool for society. 

"My hope is that this is around for 50 years," she said. 

