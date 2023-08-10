All 16 Michigan Republicans accused of being fake electors for Trump plead not guilty

All 16 Michigan Republicans accused of being fake electors for Trump plead not guilty

All 16 Michigan Republicans accused of being fake electors for Trump plead not guilty

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - All 16 alleged fake electors have pleaded not guilty for their involvement in a plot to award Michigan's electoral votes to former President Donald Trump.

"Count one alleges that you did unlawfully conspire, combine, confederate, and agree together with Kathy Bergen Mayra Rodriguez, Meshawn Maddock and other persons to falsely make, alter, forge or counterfeit a public record with the intent to injure or defraud contrary to law that is a felony that you attempted to defraud by the certificate of votes of the 2020 electors from Michigan," said Magistrate Laura A Millmore during the arraignment on Thursday.

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 16 participants. At the time, Nessel called Trump's actions an effort to "reject the will of the voters."

According to Nessel's office, the alleged fake electors met in the basement of the former Michigan GOP headquarters and signed fraudulent certificates claiming the GOP slate was legitimate. Those certificates were sent to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives.

Nine participants appeared for their arraignments. William Choate, another alleged fake elector, was scheduled to appear separately for a probable cause hearing but did not show.

Each member of the group appeared virtually and is looking at about eight felony charges. Most of those charged appeared with private attorneys except Michelle Lundgren who is using public defenders.

None of the defendants are currently in custody. All have been awarded recognizance bonds of $1,000, which prohibits travel out of state without written permission of the court. Defendants cannot possess or purchase firearms. Additionally, any missed court dates put that bond at risk.

The group is scheduled for two additional appearances in August.