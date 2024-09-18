Mark Cuban Foundation, United Wholesale Mortgage offer free AI bootcamp for Michigan teens

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mark Cuban Foundation and United Wholesale Mortgage are partnering to host a free bootcamp for Michigan teens interested in learning about artificial intelligence.

The camp will teach high school students about the latest developments regarding artificial intelligence and how they can apply it to future careers, according to a release.

For the camp, students can choose from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science or education and career readiness.

In addition, the camp is for underserved high school students focusing on recruiting girls, students of color, first-generation college students and teens from low to moderate income households.

Teens in grades 9-12 must submit applications by Sept. 30 to have the opportunity to participate in this bootcamp. The camp will be held at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 and will be staffed by UWM.

During the camp, students will be given lunch and a snack, provided with transportation assistance and given technology equipment to use.

"As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it," said Mark Cuban, founder. "While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with UWM, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means."