What's next for Detroit as a mayoral election approaches in 2025?

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is on a rebound following years of turmoil. With a mayoral election set for next year, what will the city look like in the future?

Detroit will soon kick off a mayoral election, and a new face will lead the city after Mayor Mike Duggan announced he was not going to seek a reelection. It comes as the city emerges from its troubled past.

"We were the only major market city that filed Chapter 11. We lost our mayor, we lost our police chief, we had no city council," said community activist Pastor Mo.

From focusing on lowering crime to boosting downtown opportunities, Pastor Mo is proud of Duggan's work. He hopes whoever becomes Detroit's next mayor is for the people and can help improve the public school system, among other things.

"Bring more big businesses here and make sure Detroiters are getting those jobs and those contracts," Pastor Mo told CBS News Detroit.

The job of a mayor can be a busy one, especially in a large city like Detroit. As the city continues to make strides in improving the quality of life for residents, some hope the community will continue to be included in those decisions.

"Let people be a part of the planning and developing. Some things you will have to make a decision on, but let the people be a part of it," Pastor Mo said. "They could come in here and really take it off, or they can come in here and fumble the ball, the City of Detroit is looking like the Lions and Tigers."

The Detroit Regional Chamber issued the following statement after Duggan's announcement:

"Mayor Duggan's administration has been marked by productive collaboration with residents, business, government, and community leaders. The Chamber hopes his successor will carry this dynamic forward. Someone attentive to Detroiters' needs and concerns will ensure the progress made by Mayor Duggan continues."