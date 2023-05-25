A family affair at Golf Tech in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Now that the weather is turning warmer, many golfers in southeast Michigan are taking their swing to the course. And that means big business for Jim and Dennis Kitchen at Golf Tech in Novi.

With more than 30 years of experience, Golf Tech is a retail store that offers custom clubs and equipment repair.

"They do a great job, and my game is always getting better," said customer Tom Ciaverilla. "I like them. They get my clubs done in a heartbeat."

"From southeast Michigan, northern Ohio and Indiana, they travel up to get to us because of our services," Golf Tech owner Jim Kitchen said.

Owner Jim Kitchen learned the business from his father, Dennis Kitchen.

"I can't say it's a lost art yet, because my father is still with me. I'm carrying on the tradition that he started back in 1988," Jim Kitchen said. "It's just the labor-end of things. … Customizing clubs, bending, fixing, repairing, regripping."

"It's hard to put into words," added Dennis Kitchen. "I've got my son who runs the business and has done a great job, and then I've got a stepson who got involved when he was four-years-old. He's 32 now, and he's been a PGA Pro down in Florida for the last nine, 10 years."