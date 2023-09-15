Watch CBS News
70-year-old motorcyclist killed in Pontiac crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 70-year-old White Lake Township man was killed after a vehicle turned into his motorcycle in Pontiac early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 7:46 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the intersection of East Huron Street and northbound Woodward Avenue. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Kirt Stalker was traveling eastbound on East Huron Street on a 2018 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle when a 29-year-old Waterford woman driving a 2016 GMC Canyon in the lane adjacent to the motorcyclist turned into him.

The vehicles collided, and Stalker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities suspect the at-fault driver of being under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened. A blood sample was taken, and the results are pending.

There was also a 15-year-old passenger inside the car with her at the time of the crash. Neither of them were injured, and the sheriff's office says it appears they were both wearing seatbelts. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

