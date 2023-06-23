Watch CBS News
Local News

7 hurt as three-car crash shuts down both directions of I-75 at Warren Avenue

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 23, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 23, 2023 03:28
i-75-and-warren-tanker-crash-pic-3.png
MSP says a tanker truck cab caught fire, but the trailer did not catch fire.  Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a three-car crash involving a tanker truck that has closed both directions of I-75 at Warren Avenue in Detroit. 

MSP says a tanker truck cab caught fire, but the trailer did not catch fire. 

Hazmat crews are on the scene emptying gasoline from the trailer. 

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris has confirmed that seven people were taken to an area hospital. No fatalities have been reported. One minor injury has been reported. 

An investigation is ongoing, and the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.