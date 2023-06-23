7 hurt as three-car crash shuts down both directions of I-75 at Warren Avenue

MSP says a tanker truck cab caught fire, but the trailer did not catch fire. Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a three-car crash involving a tanker truck that has closed both directions of I-75 at Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Hazmat crews are on the scene emptying gasoline from the trailer.

6/23 at 5:00 PM

Both directions I 75/Warren

Troopers are investigating a three car crash. A Tanker truck cab caught fire in the crash. The trailer did not catch fire. Haz Mat crews are working to empty the gasoline from the trailer.

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris has confirmed that seven people were taken to an area hospital. No fatalities have been reported. One minor injury has been reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.