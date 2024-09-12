60-foot spruce chosen as Michigan's 38th Christmas tree

(CBS DETROIT) - While we're still more than 100 days out until Christmas, a spruce in Eagle has been chosen as Michigan's 38th Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget selected a 60-foot spruce as the 2024 state Christmas tree. Eagle residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson are donating the spruce.

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

The tree will be harvested on Nov. 1 and arrive in downtown Lansing and be placed on the Capitol lawn on Nov. 2. Once the spruce arrives, area Boy Scout troops will continue their tradition of untying the tree.

"The decision to donate our tree is bittersweet - it's a beautiful tree, and we love it. We have enjoyed it in our front yard for over 27 years, but it's overgrowing its spot and encroaching on our driveway. We will sure miss it," the Albertsons said in a statement. "When we first moved in, we hung lights on the tree each Christmas before it got too big. It will be nice to see it adorned with lights one more time this holiday season."

The Albertson's tree is the second to be selected from Clinton County and the 14th from the Lower Peninsula since the state began placing official Christmas trees at the Capitol during the holiday season in 1987.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 as part of Lansing's 40th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. The flip will be switched on thousands of twinkling lights at 7:30 p.m.