56-year-old man killed in hit-and-run; Detroit police search for vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run two months ago.

Police say at about 9:06 p.m. on Feb. 19, the victim was walking on the sidewalk on northbound Interstate 75 Service Drive at Grand River when a red sedan struck him.

The suspect reentered the roadway and was last seen going south on I-75 Service Drive.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers.

suspects-vehicle-1.png
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run two months ago. Detroit Police Department

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:17 PM

