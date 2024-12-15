5 injured, including 2 kids, after crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) — Five people, including two children, are recovering after a crash in Chesterfield Township Saturday night.
The Chesterfield Police Department says officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue around 7:48 p.m.
Responding officers saw heavy damage to the front end of a Toyota pickup truck and a Chevy Blazer.
A 9-year-old boy, who was riding in the truck, and one person in the Blazer are in the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Three others in the truck, two adults and one kid, were taken to the hospital and then released.
Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-2322.