5 injured, including 2 kids, after crash in Macomb County

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Five people, including two children, are recovering after a crash in Chesterfield Township Saturday night.

The Chesterfield Police Department says officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue around 7:48 p.m.

Responding officers saw heavy damage to the front end of a Toyota pickup truck and a Chevy Blazer.

A 9-year-old boy, who was riding in the truck, and one person in the Blazer are in the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Three others in the truck, two adults and one kid, were taken to the hospital and then released.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-2322.