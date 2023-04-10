40th annual Easter Fun Fest returns to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit's Easter Fun Fest returns to provide families an opportunity to not only get outside and be active, but ring in the holiday with some fun.

Bounce houses, carnival rides and music were found at the Heilmann Recreation Center Saturday afternoon, which brought thousands to what coordinators are saying was the biggest Easter Fun Fest yet.

"It is so amazing to see this event grow and grow and grow every year," says Tracey Jackson, manager of operations for the general services parks and rec department who has been involved with the festival for 30 years.

Jackson says having these community events shows its citizens fun can be found without having to go too far from home. She knows firsthand because she grew up around it. Her mother worked for the parks and rec department.

Jackson says she wants parents to know they have resources during times when they're struggling to find something fun for their kids to do for Easter.

"In these times we have a lot of parents that are doing extra work and working, both parents are working, and it's hard to find something for their children to do, so we want to make sure we provide that service to everyone in our communities," says Jackson.