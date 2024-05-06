Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy dies in vehicle crash on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 4-year-old boy on Monday on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. near Piquette Avenue.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a three-vehicle crash. Responding troopers found the child unresponsive on the ground. The little boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The child's mother, 30, is suspected of being under the influence.

Police say it was determined that the child was not properly restrained.

"This crash is under investigation by the MSP Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Metro South Post," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "There are several more things to finish and a investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutor when completed."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 10:49 PM EDT

