4 people arrested for giving children THC gummies, exploiting them for pornography in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people were arrested in Genesee County, accused of taking part in a scheme that involved giving children THC gummies and exploiting them for pornography.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson says in the winter of 2022, Homeland Security officials learned child pornography was sent to the home of Preston Allen Foster Creed-Boehm, 36, in Grand Blanc Township. Investigators discovered additional people collecting pornography and trading the material with Creed-Boehm as the distributor.

Swanson says the investigation expanded to Burton on Dec. 20, 2022, where they arrested three people -- Crystal Ann Benton, 42, Nicholas Alan Dunn, 41, and Joshua Buren Hippensteel, 45.

From left: Preston Allen Foster Creed-Boehm, Crystal Ann Benton, Nicholas Alan Dunn and Joshua Buren Hippensteel. Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Four children, ages 14, 10, 10 and 5, were sexually assaulted, according to authorities. The investigation revealed the crimes began in 2018.

Investigators believe the Burton home was used as an "epicenter of all the manufacturing" with the Grand Blanc Township home used for distribution, says Swanson.

"They exploited the children. They groomed them, they drugged them, they exploited them and they monetized their sexual act," he said.

Creed-Boehm is charged federally.

Benton is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. She is held at the Genesee County Jail with a $300,000 cash bond.

Dunn is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive material and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He is being held with no bond.

Hippensteel is charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He is also held at the Genesee County Jail with no bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities believe there are more victims and urge them to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.