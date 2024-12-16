Watch CBS News
4 Detroit teens charged in carjacking of 67-year-old man

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) — Four Detroit teens have been charged in connection to the carjacking of a 67-year-old Detroit man's vehicle, officials said. 

On Dec 7, at around 10:47 p.m., Detroit police were surveilling a vehicle involved in a separate carjacking when they reportedly saw four teen boys exiting the vehicle and carjacking a 67-year-old man's vehicle at a gas station in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed him of his car. When police attempted to arrest him, he allegedly ran away. Officers shot at the boy, striking him in his left arm and right leg. 

The boy reportedly drove off in the first vehicle that police were surveilling with another 16-year-old and a 14-year-old before crashing at the intersection of East Seven Mile Road and Northbound I-75 Service Drive. The 16-year-old who was shot by police was taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

He is being charged with carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. 

The second 16-year-old is charged with three counts of carjacking and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, while the 14-year-old has been charged with receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. 

In addition, a 17-year-old boy who allegedly robbed the man of his car and led police on a brief foot chase before being arrested is charged with three counts of carjacking and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says the 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds are not being charged as adults but are adult-designated, meaning if convicted, a judge can sentence them as a juvenile or as an adult or blended sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if they are not rehabilitated. All three were remanded to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, while the 14-year-old was issued a $5,000 bond. 

