34th Annual Festival of Trees Underway

(CBS DETROIT)- For the 34th year, Festival of Trees is underway in Port Huron.

"They are an amazing group of people," says McLaren Port Huron foundation director Sara Tait about the people who created the trees on display. "We have some that have designed from day one with us 34 years still designing with us," Tait said.

In past years, the trees would normally be raffled off among the community. The pandemic forced organizers with the McLaren Port Huron Foundation to change the raffle a bit and this year. The trees will be raffled off among staff at the hospital to recognize them for their work during the pandemic.

Tait says they would normally see 60-70 trees setup. She says it's only a matter of time until they get back to that point, but the support and passion from the tree artists and designers is still very much there.

"Just getting to know all those designers and their families, a lot of their families work with them on the trees," Tait said.