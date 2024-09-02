Watch CBS News
32-year-old Michigan man dies after striking utility pole, flipping vehicle, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Southeast Michigan man died in a rollover crash Saturday night, officials said. 

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on South Stony Creek Road, southeast of Sumpter Road in Monroe County's Exeter Township.

An investigation revealed that a 32-year-old Monroe man, identified as Zachary Zalenski, was traveling northwest on South Stony Creek Road in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The driver crossed the center line and entered the southeast lane of traffic, losing control of the vehicle. 

"Mr. Zalenski, in an attempt to regain control of his vehicle, overcorrected leaving the roadway to the west entering into the roadway's ditch line. The Chevrolet then overturned striking a utility pole coming to rest on its roof, facing east," the sheriff's office said. 

Zalenski was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say airbags in his vehicle didn't deploy. 

Careless driving is a factor in the crash, but authorities say it is unknown if intoxication was a factor. 

The crash investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

