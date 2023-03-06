3 police cruisers struck in separate accidents around metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A wild Saturday as three different police cruisers were struck in separate accidents along metro Detroit roadways.

The first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on southbound I-275 near 5 Mile Road in Livonia. According to MSP, a trooper was investigating an accident in the area when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into the rear end of the cruiser before striking another vehicle.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released for neck pain. Two of the occupants in the vehicle that struck the cruiser were hospitalized for injuries sustained by the airbag deployment. The at-fault driver, a 51-year-old Saginaw resident, was cited for careless driving.

"Please remember to move over and slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the shoulder," said Lieutenant Mike Shaw MSP Public Information Officer. "This is even more important during bad weather."

The second crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-696 near Greenfield Road in Southfield. Police say a trooper was investigating a crash on the side of the freeway when another vehicle driving too fast for road conditions, lost control and smashed into the back of the patrol car. No one was injured in the crash.

The third crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Oakland County. Michigan State Police says a vehicle traveling too fast also lost control and struck the rear end of the cruiser. No injuries were reported.

"Again, the best defense in snow, ice and rain is to slow down," said Lieutenant Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. "We all have to remember that weather does not cause crashes, drivers do."