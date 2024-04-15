25 arrested in Macomb County child support sweep

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced 25 arrests in a five-day child support sweep.

The sheriff's office said the sweep on April 8-12 targeted parents who did not comply with established payments or did not appear for mandatory court hearings. Authorities attempted to contact 146 parents over five days.

"We appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Wickersham and his deputies. While we prefer individuals with outstanding civil warrants come to the Friend of the Court to resolve them without arrest, if an individual chooses to not come to us, the Sheriff's Department will go to them," Thomas Blohm, director of the Friend of the Court, said in a statement.

In October 2023, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said about 7,500 people in the county owed at $5,000, totaling about $37 million in back child support.

The sheriff's office said the sweep resolved 60 warrants with $1.2 million in child support arrearages.

"The enforcement of child support is a serious issue in Macomb County," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "The goal of these sweeps is simple - make life better for children by getting them the money they need to grow up healthy and happy."