23 locations across Detroit to be beautified with murals

23 locations across Detroit to be beautified with murals

23 locations across Detroit to be beautified with murals

(CBS DETROIT) - New artwork will soon grace the city walls of Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday 23 locations across the city will be beautified with murals by Metro Detroit artists.

More than 100 murals have already been created through the City Walls campaign that launched in the summer of 2017.

Twenty-five artists were selected to paint the murals for the program that highlights the identity and values of different communities while empowering Detroit artists.

"As a result of those efforts, USA Today has named the City of Detroit the number four city in America for street art," Duggan said. "But of course, none of us is happy with number four, and we've got an advantage the other cities don't. Our street art is being done entirely by Detroiters from local artists."

More than $500,000 will be distributed to local artists in the form of commissions to create 40 new murals the city this summer.