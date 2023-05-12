21-year-old man charged after throwing chair through window of Cafe D'Mongo's

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Ira man has been arraigned after throwing a chair through Cafe D'Mongo's in Downtown Detroit on Sunday.

Jaden Alex Geck has been charged with malicious destruction of property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years.

At about 3:44 a.m. on May 7, Geck allegedly grabbed a patio chair and threw it through the glass window of Cafe D'Mongo's, located at 1439 Griswold St. He then fled the scene.

Detroit police arrested Geck on Thursday, May 11, and he was arraigned that same day. He was given a $50,000 personal bond.

Geck's probable cause conference is scheduled for May 24 and his preliminary investigation is scheduled for May 30.

"It is critically important that the public is able enjoy everything, everywhere that southeastern Michigan has to offer - especially in the State's largest and most diverse city," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Café D'Mongo's is a place where people come from all over for an enjoyable experience. The alleged actions of this defendant are criminal, and upset that balance."