Muzzleloader season begins on Friday in Michigan. What to know.

(CBS DETROIT) — The muzzleloader season in Michigan begins on Friday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of firearm regulations.

"As the goals of deer management have changed, so have regulations around muzzleloader season," Chad Stewart, Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist, said in a statement. "The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recognizes the abundant deer population in the southern part of the Lower Peninsula and is focusing on ways to increase antlerless harvest. The DNR wants hunters to have every opportunity to maximize success and help manage the deer population in southern Michigan."

Here's what to know about the hunting season.

When does the muzzleloader season end?

The muzzleloader season ends on Dec. 15.

In addition, antlerless firearm deer-hunting season runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1. The DNR extended that season from Jan. 2-12 for Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Regulations for three hunting zones

There are three hunting zones for muzzleloader season.

In Zone 1, or the Upper Peninsula, anyone hunting deer during the muzzleloader season may only harvest deer with a muzzleloading rifle, shotgun or black-powder pistol. Certified hunters with a disability may use a crossbow or a modified bow in the Upper Peninsula.

Zone 2 in the Lower Peninsula allows hunters to use all legal firearms during the muzzleloader season, including those used during the regular firearm season.

Hunters harvesting deer in Zone 3 (the limited firearm deer zone) may use a crossbow, bow or a firearm that meet the following requirements:

Shotguns may have a smooth or rifled barrel and may be of any gauge.

A muzzleloading rifle or black powder handgun must be loaded with black powder or a commercially manufactured black powder substitute.

Conventional (smokeless powder) handguns must be .35-caliber or larger and loaded with straight-walled cartridges and may be single- or multiple-shot but cannot exceed a maximum capacity of nine rounds in the barrel and magazine combined.

A .35 caliber or larger rifle must be loaded with straight-walled cartridges with a minimum case length of 1.16 inches and a maximum case length of 1.80 inches.

A .35 caliber or larger air rifle or pistol must be charged only from an external, high-compression power source.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources