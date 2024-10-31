Michiganders enjoy the warm weather this Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a busy Thursday evening throughout the area, with families trick or treating and the city of Detroit kicking off its annual Día de los Muertos festival.

It was over 70 degrees in Southeast Michigan, which was ideal for the first night of the Day of the Dead festival.

"It's a tradition that I hold near to my heart, and we just want to bring it a little to Detroit. It's really nice to see the parking lot with so many colors and so many people," said Leslie Vargas, the operations manager at La Jalisciense.

In neighborhoods throughout the region, you couldn't have asked for better trick-or-treating weather.

Residents on Gainsborough Avenue Royal Oak told CBS News Detroit that the warm air is part of the reason the popular Halloween spot might've just had its busiest night ever.

"This is the biggest year yet for the number of trick-or-treaters we've had. We seem to have a little more every year because of all the decorations people have, but then the weather adds to it. You figure last year it was flurrying, and now it's 70 degrees," said Mark and Natasha from Royal Oak.

Tom from Royal Oak said, "We're almost out of candy, and it's only 7 p.m. Things started at 5:30 p.m., and it's just been a parade of fun ever since."

It was a scary and spooky night, but it ended up being perfect for a Halloween stroll and for satisfying everyone's sweet tooth.