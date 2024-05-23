2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook predicted to be active this year

2024 Atlantic Hurrican Season Outlook looks to be hectic this year

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook has been released. This year's prediction is another active season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are anticipating an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

The outlook covers the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Most of the activity occurs from August through October.

NOAA's outlook for this year predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season and a 10% chance of a near-normal season. That leaves us with a 5% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms, of which eight to 13 are hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3, Category 4, or Category 5.

This is a list of the 2024 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names provided by the World Meteorological Organization.

As one of the strongest El Ninos ever recorded comes to a close, NOAA foresees a quick transition to a La Nina pattern.

So, the prediction of La Nina generally means warmer sea surface temperatures and weaker wind shear, which helps promote stronger storms that develop and grow in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical cyclones are powerful, and it only takes one natural disaster to change lives and communities.

Even though we don't get directly impacted by hurricanes here in Michigan, it's still best to have a plan and to keep an eye on your NEXT Weather forecast.