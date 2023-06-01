2023 Glass Art Society Conference comes to Detroit

2023 Glass Art Society Conference comes to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City is set to host the 2023 Glass Art Society Conference.

The four-day conference runs June 7-10, and features more than 100 presenters, providing lectures, demonstrations and special events at the College for Creative Studies, the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Russell Industrial Center.

This year's conference is in partnership with the nonprofit Michigan Glass Project.

Metro Detroit glass artists April Wagner and Kim Harty joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to preview this year's event.