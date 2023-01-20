2023 Detroit Grand Prix tickets now on sale ahead of return to downtown

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is set for June 2-4 and is returning to the downtown area after more than 30 years.

Tickets officially went on sale Monday morning. For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-PRIX (7749).

The Comerica Bank Free Day is set for June 2. General admission is on a first-come basis.

"We are so proud to bring the Grand Prix back to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023 and we felt it was important to usher in the evolution of this event with a new creative direction that honors Detroit and all this event has meant to the city, as well as what it can deliver in the future," Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, said in the release.

"The Detroit Grand Prix began on the streets of the city in 1982 and for the first time since 1991, the event will be back Downtown this summer bringing excitement, energy, international attention and economic benefit to the city and its local businesses. We want to capture that renewed enthusiasm and passion for the city and the Grand Prix with a new look and feel that will carry this event forward and down new roads."

On Jan. 20, officials unveiled a new logo as the event returns to downtown Detroit this year.

According to a press release, the new logo "honors the heritage of the event in the Motor City while looking ahead to its exciting future at its new home on the streets of Detroit."

Check out the new logo and creative theme for the 2023 #DetroitGP! We’re excited about the new direction and what the... Posted by Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Friday, January 20, 2023

In November 2021, the Detroit City Council approved a contract to return the weekend event downtown from its current home on Belle Isle.

Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. told councilmembers in September 2021 that it wanted to hold the IndyCar race from 2023 through 2025 on a 1.7-mile track along city streets instead of on Belle Isle.

The IndyCar Series started racing on the island in 2007.