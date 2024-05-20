2 rescued with no injuries after small plane crash in Oakland County

Biden speaks at NAACP event in Detroit, propane tank explosion in Rochester and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were rescued with no injuries after a small plane crashed in Oakland County Saturday afternoon.

A student pilot and a flight instructor left Oakland County International Airport in a single-engine training aircraft out of Maven, one of the aircraft operators at the airport, according to Oakland County Spokesperson Bill Mullin.

The plane crashed in Oxford Township, near Oxford High School, at about 3:30 p.m.

Before the crash, the two occupants reported an engine issue. Mullin said airport crews had prepared for an emergency, but the plane never returned.