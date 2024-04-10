Two Lansing police officers, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

Crumbley parents get 10-15 years, Detroit-area bakeries prepare for Eid al-Fitr and more top stories

Two officers and a suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday in Lansing, the police chief said.

Detectives conducting an investigation found the male suspect behind an apartment building and called for backup, Chief Ellery Sosebee said. Patrol officers responded and an exchange of gunfire ensued between the patrol officers and the suspect, he said during a news conference.

"Two Lansing police officers and the accused were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," Sosebee said. He did not have specific information about the injuries.

The chief did not identify the officers or the suspect.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the city's south side, he said.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation, Sosebee said.