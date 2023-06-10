2 Northern Michigan men heading to trial in deaths of teen girl, woman

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan men will go to trial for the deaths of a 17-year-old girl and a woman who prosecutors say was killed to keep her from revealing what happened to the teen.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Brad Srebnik, 36, and Joshua Wirgau, 35, both from Alpena, are facing multiple charges including first-degree premeditated homicide, disinterment and mutilation of a body, and felon in possession of a firearm. Srebnik is also charged with felony firearm, while Wirgau is charged with accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors say Srebnik is accused of killing 17-year-old Brynn Bills on Aug. 2, 2021. Officials say eyewitness testimony and Facebook Messenger show the teen was picked up by 31-year-old Abby Hill shortly before she was killed.

Wirgau and Hill helped Srebnik bury the teen's body in Wirgau's backyard, according to a press release.

Bills was reported missing that August and an investigation indicated that Hill was the last person to see the teen alive, according to the AG's office.

Bills' body was found in September and Wirgau was named a person of interest.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 25, 2021, Srebnik and Wirgau allegedly killed Hill in a remote area of Alpena to prevent her from revealing information about Bills' death.

Hill's body was found on Oct. 15, 2021. Officials say she was shot execution style.

"We are very pleased to be one large step closer to achieving justice and having closure for the families of Brynn Bills, Abby Hill, and our entire community," Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski said in a statement. "I want to extend my gratitude, not only to law enforcement and AG Nessel's office for their dedicated diligent work, but also the patience and fortitude exhibited by the families throughout this process, especially as they heard the details of these heinous crimes."

Prosecutors say Srebnik and Wirgau are habitual offenders and will appear for an arraignment in the 26th District Court.

"I'm grateful for the collaborative effort of the Michigan State Police, Prosecutor Muszynski, and the prosecutors in my office for bringing this heinous crime into the courtroom before a jury," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Our department will continue our tireless efforts to seek justice for these two young women as we begin to make the state's case to the jury."