2 Michigan juveniles accused of vandalizing over 70 cars, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Two juveniles allegedly vandalized over 70 cars in Northern Michigan, police said.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post on Monday said two juveniles have been charged in connection to vandalizing multiple vehicles in the Cheboygan County area.

The Cheboygan City Police Department also received several complaints of vandalism to cars within the city limits.

State police say there were over 70 reports of vandalism, including reports of deflated tires, rocks being put in fuel tanks, damaged mirrors and more.

In addition, graffiti was also painted throughout the area, according to police.

Troopers used security camera footage to identify one of the suspects. After conducting an interview, two juveniles were apprehended and charged.