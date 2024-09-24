Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Michigan juveniles accused of vandalizing over 70 cars, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories
Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Two juveniles allegedly vandalized over 70 cars in Northern Michigan, police said. 

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post on Monday said two juveniles have been charged in connection to vandalizing multiple vehicles in the Cheboygan County area. 

The Cheboygan City Police Department also received several complaints of vandalism to cars within the city limits.

State police say there were over 70 reports of vandalism, including reports of deflated tires, rocks being put in fuel tanks, damaged mirrors and more. 

In addition, graffiti was also painted throughout the area, according to police.

Troopers used security camera footage to identify one of the suspects. After conducting an interview, two juveniles were apprehended and charged. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.