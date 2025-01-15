2 men killed in head-on crash in Oakland County, police say
(CBS DETROIT) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Troy on Tuesday morning, police say.
The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, on westbound West Long Lake Road at Northfield Parkway.
Police say a 53-year-old Bloomfield Hills man was driving a 2008 Saab 97X eastbound on W. Long Lake Road in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2012 Dodge Caravan, driven by a 70-year-old Sterling Heights man, head-on.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene quickly, but despite their best efforts, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.