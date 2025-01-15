Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men killed in head-on crash in Oakland County, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories
Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Troy on Tuesday morning, police say. 

The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, on westbound West Long Lake Road at Northfield Parkway. 

Police say a 53-year-old Bloomfield Hills man was driving a 2008 Saab 97X eastbound on W. Long Lake Road in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2012 Dodge Caravan, driven by a 70-year-old Sterling Heights man, head-on. 

Emergency crews arrived at the scene quickly, but despite their best efforts, both men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.