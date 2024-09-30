2 dead after wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed Sunday evening after a 74-year-old man driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway crashed into a vehicle head-on, Michigan State Police say.

According to MSP, a 74-year-old man was traveling the wrong way on northbound M-10 near Evergreen when he struck another vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 74-year-old from Dearborn, was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries. MSP says no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Troopers from Metro North will continue to investigate this crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "Right now it has not been determined where the wrong way driver entered the freeway or if impairment was a factor. The investigation pends vehicle inspections and medical examiner reports."