Watch CBS News
Local News

2 crashes close southbound I-75 near Schaefer in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) —Two separate injury crashes closed southbound I-75 at Schaefer in Detroit Monday morning, state police said. 

Michigan State Police say the crashes happened on I-75 just north of Schaefer at about 10:05 a.m. on April 22. Traffic is being ramped off the freeway at the Springwell exit. 

Authorities are at the scene investigating the crashes. Drivers in the area should expect delays. 

No other information has been released at this time.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 11:51 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.