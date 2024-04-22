2 crashes close southbound I-75 near Schaefer in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) —Two separate injury crashes closed southbound I-75 at Schaefer in Detroit Monday morning, state police said.

Michigan State Police say the crashes happened on I-75 just north of Schaefer at about 10:05 a.m. on April 22. Traffic is being ramped off the freeway at the Springwell exit.

Authorities are at the scene investigating the crashes. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other information has been released at this time.