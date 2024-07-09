18-year-old hospitalized after boat crash on Michigan's Cass Lake

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Michigan man was injured after a crash involving a ski boat happened on Cass Lake Monday afternoon, officials said.

At 4:52 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team responded to Cass Lake after receiving a report of an accident involving a personal watercraft and a 23-foot ski boat.

When the team arrived, they discovered that the personal watercraft was destroyed.

A preliminary investigation showed that the 18-year-old Canton man was operating the personal watercraft at a high speed when he collided with the ski boat, according to the sheriff's office. At the time of the incident, the ski boat was pulling someone on an inflatable tube.

Boaters in the area pulled the Canton man from the water. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The operator of the boat, identified as an 18-year-old Dearborn Heights man, wasn't hurt. A passenger sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office says this is the fifth serious boating accident the team has responded to since Thursday, including one in which someone died.