Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl who left home with 1-month-old baby
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left with her one-month-old baby and did not return home.
Police say Neaveh Allen left her residence in the 9400 block of Woodlawn at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, with her baby.
It is unknown what they were wearing when they left the residence.
Allen is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.
