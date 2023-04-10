Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl who left home with 1-month-old baby

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023 02:41
Police are searching for Neaveh Allen, a 16-year-old Detroit girl who left home with her one-month-old baby and did not return.  Detroit Police Department





(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left with her one-month-old baby and did not return home. 

Police say Neaveh Allen left her residence in the 9400 block of Woodlawn at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, with her baby.

It is unknown what they were wearing when they left the residence. 

Allen is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:15 PM

