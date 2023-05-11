15-year-old student charged after making threats against Fordson High School

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged after making a shooting threat against Fordson High School.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the student has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students after making a threat against the school on May 6.

On Monday, May 8, Dearborn officers say the parent of a student at Fordson High School notified school officials of the threat, and school staff members contacted the police.

Officers tried to locate the 15-year-old responsible for the threat, but he was not found in the class he was scheduled to be in, so the high school was placed on lockdown.

A short time after the lockdown was initiated, the student was located off the high school's campus and taken into custody. He was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The lockdown was lifted, classes resumed as usual, and officers deemed the threat not credible.

A preliminary hearing for the 15-year-old was held on May 9, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He was given a $4,000, 10% bond. Officials say he will appear in court again on May 31.