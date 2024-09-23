14-year-old Michigan boy dies after car crashes into tree

Trump visiting Michigan this week, Royal Oak library closed due to bugs and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old Michigan boy was killed and another was injured after they were involved in a car crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

At 4:20 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers responded to a crash near Broadway Road and N. Murray Road in Ellington Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Cadillac driven by a 14-year-old Bay City boy crashed into a tree.

State police say the driver suffered from severe but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old Kawkawlin boy, was entrapped in the back of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

Caro Post troopers were assisted by the Third District Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, the Caro Fire Department and MMR.