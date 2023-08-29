UPDATE: 14-year-old girl found after missing for over a month, Detroit police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Aug. 14 has been found.
In an update on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Detroit police say Lily Flores has been recovered and is doing fine. Police did not release any further information.
The teen was last seen at about noon on Monday, Aug. 14, in the 17300 block of Ilene.
Detroit police say she left her home without permission and did not return. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress.
