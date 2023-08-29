Watch CBS News
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl found after missing for over a month, Detroit police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 27, 2023 02:33

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Aug. 14 has been found.

In an update on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Detroit police say Lily Flores has been recovered and is doing fine. Police did not release any further information.

lily-aguila-flores.png
Three photos of Lily, who has been missing from her Detroit home since Aug. 14.  Detroit Police Department/FBI Detroit

The teen was last seen at about noon on Monday, Aug. 14, in the 17300 block of Ilene. 

Detroit police say she left her home without permission and did not return. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress. 

First published on August 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM

