Oakland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old boy

/ CBS Detroit

Demar Johnson Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old Pontiac boy. 

Demar Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, at his home in the 60 block of Carr St.

Authorities say the boy's father reported him missing after he returned home, found the front door left open and discovered a video of Johnson packing his belongings. 

Deputies searched areas Johnson frequently went to but were unable to find him. 

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950. 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 11:32 AM

