11 children evacuated from Detroit-area center after fire breaks out next door

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven children were evacuated from a Warren child care center on Tuesday after a fire broke out in an adjoining business.

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven children were evacuated from a Warren child care center on Tuesday after a fire broke out in an adjoining business.

Warren police and fire were called to a building on E. 11 Mile Road, where the Michigan Head and Neck Institute is housed. Workers reported smoke a flames coming from the ceiling of the business suite. Prior to first responders arriving, employees in a secondary business suite, Trumpet Behavioral Health, were able to evacuate 11 special needs children, according to a news release.

The Warren Police Department worked with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to get an air-conditioned bus for the children to wait in until their parents arrived.

No injuries were reported, and authorities were able to contain the fire. Police said the building sustained moderate damage.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a faulty space heater that tripped an electrical circuit. Police said DTE shut off the electricity of the building.