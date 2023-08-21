102-year-old woman celebrates birthday while attending her first Woodward Dream Cruise

(CBS DETROIT) - Cars cruised up and down Woodward Avenue this weekend as the annual Woodward Dream Cruise returned to Metro Detroit.

Since 1995, the tradition has brought out car enthusiasts from across the country to show off vehicles they've poured their hearts and souls into. Muscle cars, trucks, and cars your great-great-grandparents drove could be found cruising around.

Outside of James Senior Living in Ferndale, you saw some seniors enjoying the cruise, and if you looked closely, you'd see a sign reading, "Honk for Marcella. She is 102 today!"

"Well, it doesn't feel much different, other than all my parts are wearing out," said Marcella Krause with a smile, talking about what it's like to be 102.

Krause not only celebrated a milestone birthday but did so while attending her first Woodward Dream Cruise. The Detroit native lived in Florida when the cruise began in 1995.

"It's really a thrill to see them going down. They must've been well-preserved," Krause said.

While her friends and family sang happy birthday, engines revving could be heard in the distance.

Krause says she wouldn't have made it to 102 without her relationship with God, and even though she told us her parts may be wearing out, there's one that hasn't slowed a bit.

"Except my mouth. My mouth is good," Krause laughed.