1 teen killed, 2 injured in Ann Arbor crash, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - A teenager was killed, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Ann Arbor on Sunday, police said.
At 4:50 a.m., Ann Arbor officers responded to Jackson Avenue near Gralake Avenue after getting a crash notification from an iPhone.
When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle heading westbound on Jackson Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway when it entered the curve close to Gralake Avenue, hitting multiple trees.
The driver, an 18-year-old Ecorse man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 19-year-old man from Detroit, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Ann Arbor police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash. He will be lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail once he is released from the hospital.