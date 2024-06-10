1 teen killed, 2 injured in Ann Arbor crash, police say

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A teenager was killed, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Ann Arbor on Sunday, police said.

At 4:50 a.m., Ann Arbor officers responded to Jackson Avenue near Gralake Avenue after getting a crash notification from an iPhone.

When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle heading westbound on Jackson Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway when it entered the curve close to Gralake Avenue, hitting multiple trees.

The driver, an 18-year-old Ecorse man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 19-year-old man from Detroit, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Ann Arbor police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash. He will be lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail once he is released from the hospital.