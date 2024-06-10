Watch CBS News
1 teen killed, 2 injured in Ann Arbor crash, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A teenager was killed, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Ann Arbor on Sunday, police said. 

At 4:50 a.m., Ann Arbor officers responded to Jackson Avenue near Gralake Avenue after getting a crash notification from an iPhone. 

When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle heading westbound on Jackson Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway when it entered the curve close to Gralake Avenue, hitting multiple trees. 

The driver, an 18-year-old Ecorse man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 19-year-old man from Detroit, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

Ann Arbor police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash. He will be lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail once he is released from the hospital. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 2:12 PM EDT

