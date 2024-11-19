Watch CBS News
1 seriously injured after semi-truck overturns on I-94 near Ann Arbor

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — One person was seriously injured and needed to be extricated using the Jaws of Life after a semi-truck overturned on westbound I-94 near Ann Arbor Monday night. 

The Ann Arbor Fire Department says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on westbound I-94 near Stone School Road. When first responders arrived, they found a semi-truck carrying steel coils had overturned on the shoulder. 

semi-truck-crash-i-94-ann-arbor.png
Ann Arbor Fire Department

Fire crews extricated a person from a passenger vehicle who was seriously injured in the crash. A portion of I-94 was closed while crews uprighted and removed the semi-truck. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. Michigan State Police is handling the investigation. 

Joseph Buczek

