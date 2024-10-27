Watch CBS News
1 dead Taylor stabbing; suspect in custody

(CBS DETROIT) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Taylor early Saturday.

The Taylor Police Department says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Ecorse Road and Mayfair Street for reports of a stabbing.

The victim died at a hospital nearby, according to police.

Police are looking into the events surrounding the stabbing. Taylor authorities are asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 

