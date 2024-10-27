1 dead Taylor stabbing; suspect in custody
(CBS DETROIT) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Taylor early Saturday.
The Taylor Police Department says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Ecorse Road and Mayfair Street for reports of a stabbing.
The victim died at a hospital nearby, according to police.
Police are looking into the events surrounding the stabbing. Taylor authorities are asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau.
