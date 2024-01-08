1 dead after Ann Arbor apartment fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in an Ann Arbor apartment fire early Monday, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Baker Commons Apartments at 106 Packard St. at about 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 8, according to Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy.

One person was killed in the fire. Ten units were significantly damaged and cannot be occupied.

Several people were rescued from the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.