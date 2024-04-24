Watch CBS News

World's first flame-throwing robot dog

Its maker, Throwflame, said this robo dog delivers "on-demand fire anywhere." It can be operated remotely by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and can shoot fire up to 30 feet. The technology can be yours for just under $10,000.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.