Woman recalls sitting next to couple slain in Highland Park mass shooting They were grandparents, teachers, and most importantly beloved by their family and community. There are seven people forever intertwined in tragedy after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Among them were Irina and Kevin McCarthy, whose 2-year-old son has now come to be known as baby Aiden, after he was orphaned and found wandering alone in Highland Park, after the gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more.