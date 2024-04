WNBA looks to ride success of college stars to boost revenues, player salaries When Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso hit the hardwood for the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark for the Indiana Fever, the WNBA rookie stars will be earning far less than their male counterparts in the NBA. Some fans may be surprised to see WNBA players' starting base pay under $80,000, but why is the league structured like this?