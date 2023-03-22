Watch CBS News

Will County Coroner's office identifies man found dead in crate in 1980

Investigators in Will County say DNA findings have helped identify a man found dead nearly 43 years ago. On July 30, 1980, a man was found dead in a sealed wooden crate at the Lockport locks power plant, on the west side of the Sanitary and Ship Canal. The crate with the body was removed with heavy equipment – along with other debris from a grate set up to prevent debris from flowing from the canal into the power plant, according to the Will County Coroner's office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.