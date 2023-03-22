Will County Coroner's office identifies man found dead in crate in 1980 Investigators in Will County say DNA findings have helped identify a man found dead nearly 43 years ago. On July 30, 1980, a man was found dead in a sealed wooden crate at the Lockport locks power plant, on the west side of the Sanitary and Ship Canal. The crate with the body was removed with heavy equipment – along with other debris from a grate set up to prevent debris from flowing from the canal into the power plant, according to the Will County Coroner's office.